Hong Kong records hottest April in at least 140 years

Hong Kong records hottest April in at least 140 years

HONG KONG
Hong Kong records hottest April in at least 140 years

Hong Kong last month recorded its hottest April since meteorological records began in 1884, according to the city's weather observatory.

Last month's average temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius in Hong Kong made it "the warmest April" since records began 140 years ago, the observatory said.

"Summer is not yet here but April was already record-breakingly hot," the observatory announced on social media.

The subtropical Chinese city has faced extreme heat in recent years, with dozens of high-temperature records, including daily and monthly highs, set annually since 2019, observatory data showed.

On April 27, Hong Kong also set daily temperature records for April, including the highest daily average of 28.8, and the highest daily low of 27.7.

In contrast, between 1991 and 2020, the average daily temperature in April was between 21.1 and 25.6.

The record-warm April this year came after an "exceptionally warm" winter from December to February, and a "much warmer than usual" March, with the observatory expecting "above normal" temperatures throughout 2024.

Hong Kong's labor department on May 1 updated its three-tier warning system for heat stress at work, pegging it to the observatory's hot weather alerts and doubling the minimum duration of a heat advisory from 30 minutes to one hour.

meteorology,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

    Erdoğan receives main opposition leader Özel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces prison for insult charges against ex-minister

  3. Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

  4. Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

    Majority of detainees released after May Day rallies

  5. Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks

    Parliament speaker continues visits for new constitution talks
Recommended
China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions
Macron doesnt rule out troops for Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines

Macron doesn't rule out troops for Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines
Germany busts Europes largest scam call centre network

Germany busts 'Europe's largest scam call centre network'
Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan

Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan
More debris in Gaza than Ukraine: UN

More debris in Gaza than Ukraine: UN
Nepal battles raging wildfires across the country

Nepal battles raging wildfires across the country
WORLD China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

Countries chasing economic innovation: UN

A revival of industrial policies is under way around the world, the United Nations said Thursday, with countries going for technological innovation to diversify their economies.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿