Hometown of drug lord 'El Chapo' hit by drone attacks

Hometown of drug lord 'El Chapo' hit by drone attacks

BADIRAGUATO
Hometown of drug lord El Chapo hit by drone attacks

The hometown of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been hit in attacks by explosive-laden drones, the governor of the northwest Mexican state of Sinaloa said on Oct. 28.

Authorities did not specify when the strikes on Badiraguato, Guzman's birthplace and the historical stronghold of drug trafficking in Mexico, took place. Displaced residents said attacks in the region began in September.

Dozens of residents were forced to leave the area, Governor Ruben Rocha Moya told a news conference.

"Drones were indeed used," Rocha said, adding that displaced people were being assisted by the government.

Various criminal groups in Mexico use drones to attack their rivals and authorities.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has been using drones since 2020, according to a report by the Insight Crime think tank.

Some of the displaced, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP that the most recent attacks targeted the La Tuna farm that belongs to Guzman's family.

The latest drone attacks began on Sept. 16, according to a resident of Bacacoragua, one of the municipalities of Badiraguato, who left her village in early October.

Armed men blocked access to farms and cut electricity in the area, said another witness who fled a village in the region.

Guzman was sentenced in 2019 to life plus 30 years in prison.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Togg launches into European market in its third year

Togg launches into European market in its third year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Togg launches into European market in its third year

    Togg launches into European market in its third year

  2. Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

    Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

  3. Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

    Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

  4. Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

    Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

  5. Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

    Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule
Recommended
Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce
Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source
Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica
Fugitive ex-PM says Bangladesh vote risks deepening divide

Fugitive ex-PM says Bangladesh vote risks deepening divide
Over 100 killed in Israel’s largest Gaza strikes since truce

Over 100 killed in Israel’s largest Gaza strikes since truce
Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
WORLD Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

Israel said it struck an arms dump in Gaza on Wednesday, hours after the deadliest night of bombing since the start of a U.S.-brokered truce, warning it would continue to operate to take out perceived threats.
ECONOMY Togg launches into European market in its third year

Togg launches into European market in its third year

 Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg is celebrating its third anniversary since its first rolling off the assembly line in October 2022, while also launching sales in the European market.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿