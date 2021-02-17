Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December

  • February 17 2021 07:00:00

Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December

ANKARA
Home prices rise 1.7 pct in December

The residential price index increased by 1.7 percent in December 2020 from the previous month, data from the Central Bank have shown.

On an annual basis, house prices across Turkey rose by 30.3 percent in the month in nominal terms, while in real terms, the increase was 13.7 percent, the bank said yesterday.

The price index for new dwellings exhibited a 32 percent increase on an annual basis in the final month of 2020 while the index for existing units rose by 30.2 percent from a year earlier.

In Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, house prices increased nearly 28 percent in December last year from a year earlier while the property market in the capital Ankara saw an annual increase of 30.2 percent in house prices. In İzmir, Turkey’s third largest city, prices were up 29.4 percent year on year.

A total of 1.5 million housing units were sold in Turkey last year, according to data from the country’s statistics institute (TÜİK).

House sales increased more than 11 percent in 2020 compared with 2019. Mortgage-financed sales soared by 72 percent last year to 573,000 units.

In December alone, however, home sales fell 48 percent on an annual basis to 106,000. In the month, mortgage-financed property sales dropped 71 percent to 15,000.

TÜİK reported earlier this week that house sales declined 38 percent year on year to around 71,000 units in January.

Separately, last year a total of 2.7 million real estates, including residential units, building plots, lands and offices, changed hands, according to data Anadolu Agency compiled.

The reported transaction volume from the sales of those properties amounted to 502 billion liras.

Istanbul captured the lion’s shares in real estate sales at 383,000 units, which generated some 158 billion liras.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

    Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

  2. Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

    Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

  3. Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

  4. CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

    CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

  5. Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

    Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker
Recommended
Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity
Turkey eyes cooperation with UK in renewables

Turkey eyes cooperation with UK in renewables
Turkish Airlines leads European carriers in daily flights

Turkish Airlines leads European carriers in daily flights
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

Turkey hails appointment of new WTO chief

Turkey hails appointment of new WTO chief

Turkey sees nearly 70,600 house sales in January

Turkey sees nearly 70,600 house sales in January
WORLD Japan starts vaccinations as new coronavirus cases, deaths drop worldwide

Japan starts vaccinations as new coronavirus cases, deaths drop worldwide

Japan launched its coronavirus vaccination programme on Feb. 17, five months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as the World Health Organization reported a fall in new cases around the world.
ECONOMY Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has shared photos of the golf courses across the country on its Go Turkey website, as it seeks to make the sport a draw for foreign tourists.
SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.