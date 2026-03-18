Historic mosque in Kahramanmaraş reopens after quake restoration

Historic mosque in Kahramanmaraş reopens after quake restoration

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Historic mosque in Kahramanmaraş reopens after quake restoration

The historic Ulu Mosque in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, has reopened for worship following extensive restoration after it was heavily damaged in the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

“We take great pride in reopening this valuable monument, which we have restored in line with its original form and under the guidance of a scientific committee,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in a statement on social media.

Ersoy noted that the mosque has been made ready for prayers on Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), a significant night during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Ulu Mosque dates back to the Turkish principality Beylik of Dulkadir, constructed between 1442 and 1454 under Süleyman Bey and later expanded in the 16th century by Alaüddevle Bozkurt Bey.

The structure suffered severe damage during the twin earthquakes and underwent a comprehensive restoration process lasting approximately 18 months.

Work covered the mosque’s walls, minaret, mihrab (prayer niche) and the fountain in the royal gallery, all restored in accordance with historical records.

Advanced techniques such as ground-penetrating radar scanning and structural strengthening systems were used to ensure the building’s long-term safety while maintaining its authenticity.

The Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes struck southern Türkiye in the early hours of the day, beginning with a magnitude 7.7 tremor, followed by a second 7.6 quake hours later.

In addition to the massive human toll, the earthquakes caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and cultural heritage, with many historic structures either severely damaged or completely destroyed.

The restoration of the Ulu Mosque is among ongoing efforts to preserve and rebuild Türkiye’s cultural heritage in the aftermath of the disaster.

 

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