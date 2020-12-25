Historic Halicarnassus walls to come to light

  • December 25 2020 07:00:00

Historic Halicarnassus walls to come to light

MUĞLA
Historic Halicarnassus walls to come to light

A restoration project has been implemented to unravel the Halicarnassus Walls, which were built by the Karian Satrap Mausolos 2,400 years ago in Bodrum, under the scope of which salvage excavation, cleaning and landscaping works have been ongoing.

Speaking about the works, Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras said, “Halicarnassus Walls, towers, Mylasa, Pedesa and Myndos gates are not only considered as fortification structures but are important monuments. We have developed a project for the salvage excavation of this important monument, clearing the plants, garbage and debris to protect and make it visible.”

Stating that they are working on the project in collaboration with the Akademia Foundation and that bringing the ancient city walls to light and their surroundings will give an important impetus to Bodrum tourism, he said: “It would not be wrong to say that we are living on a treasure. This is our common legacy. While we continue to develop projects to reveal the historical heritage of our city, we also struggle to protect our natural heritage.”

“We want everyone in Bodrum to see these walls because then they will be able to imagine the ancient city of Halicarnassus. We have a heritage of 3,500 years from the Lelegs, Carians, Romans, Byzantines, Ottomans and Rhodes,” he added.

The head of Akademia Foundation Özay Kartal said that the project was not enough to protect the historic city alone. “This is a project we have been waiting for so many years. This was also highly given importance by the Danish team that has been working in Halicarnassus for nearly 50 years, but we have not progressed so far.”

He noted that the walls would also help to reveal the city’s own identity because the Halicarnassus Walls cover a very large area that stretches across many hills.

“There are at least four castles in it. There are around 40 towers and the city had an extremely strong defense system. Naturally, the plan of these walls was drawn, but they were not really known as cleaning and excavations were not carried out. These works are now being made,” he said, adding that environmental arrangement projects would also be carried out.

“The work here is carried out under the supervision of the Bodrum Underwater Archeology Museum. This work will take a long process and will be done in a few stages,” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

    Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

  2. Turkey investigating drone found at Incirlik Air Base

    Turkey investigating drone found at Incirlik Air Base

  3. Turkey reports major gold discovery

    Turkey reports major gold discovery

  4. Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

    Virus vaccine developed by China 91,25% effective, says Turkish health minister

  5. Tunnel that leads to church found under house

    Tunnel that leads to church found under house
Recommended
2020: A hard year for culture and arts in Turkey

2020: A hard year for culture and arts in Turkey
Restoration of iconic movie theater nears completion, set to open in 2021

Restoration of iconic movie theater nears completion, set to open in 2021
After catastrophic year, Bollywood hopes for a 2021 comeback

After catastrophic year, Bollywood hopes for a 2021 comeback
Exploring art as healer and alchemy

Exploring art as healer and alchemy
Over 11 mln visit online museums amid pandemic

Over 11 mln visit online museums amid pandemic
Ottoman dramas increase interest in antique objects

Ottoman dramas increase interest in antique objects
WORLD Turkish Cypriots to bury missing children after decades

Turkish Cypriots to bury missing children after decades

Some 14 Turkish Cypriot children, who were killed by infamous EOKA-B members during the Cyprus Operation in 1974 and buried in a mass grave following the massacre, will receive head-stones after their identities were confirmed through DNA tests made by the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP).
ECONOMY Turkeys Ilısu dam on Tigris starts generating energy at full capacity

Turkey's Ilısu dam on Tigris starts generating energy at full capacity

Energy production at the Ilısu Dam in southeast Turkey has reached full capacity, Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Dec. 24, adding that it is expected to contribute 2.8 billion lira ($366 million) a year to the economy.
SPORTS Young champ eyeing on medal in 2024 Olympics

Young champ eyeing on medal in 2024 Olympics

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel, who broke the world junior short track record in Istanbul on Dec. 22., has revealed her secret to success in an interview with the daily Hürriyet.