High school student eyes F4 race in France

ISTANBUL

A 15-year-old high school student, who won a racing championship the same year he first started driving a karting car, has obtained the right to qualify in a Formula 4 race in France this year.

“Due to my success in Turkey, I got the chance to race in France. I am looking for a sponsorship now,” Sarp Arhan Or said on Jan. 10.

According to Turkish media reports, 10th grade student Or went to the Karting Park in Istanbul at the beginning of last year “just for fun.” But the fun later turned into a profession, with Or having broken the runway record on his first test drive.

The Karting Park’s instructors, who were amazed by Or’s performance, started training him. In a short time, the young racer attended competitions and finally won the 2021 Turkish Formula Junior Karting championship.

“I am young so there is probability that I may race in Formula 1 in the future,” Or noted.

To walk on that path, he needs to race in the Formula 4 this year. He is now looking forward to getting a sponsorship of 150,000 euros before the applications start in March to qualify in France.