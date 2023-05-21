High costs cast shadow over ChatGPT revolution

High costs cast shadow over ChatGPT revolution

WASHINGTON
High costs cast shadow over ChatGPT revolution

The explosion of generative AI has taken the world by storm, but one question all too rarely comes up: Who can afford it? 

OpenAI bled around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and says it needs $100 billion to meet its ambitions. 

“We’re going to be the most capital-intensive startup in Silicon Valley history,” OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman told a U.S Senate panel recently.

And when Microsoft, which poured billions of dollars in investment into OpenAI, is asked about how much its AI adventure will cost, the company answers with assurances that it is keeping an eye on its bottom line.

Building something even near the scale of what OpenAI, Microsoft or Google have on offer would require an eye-watering investment on state-of-the-art chips and recruiting prize-winning researchers.

“People don’t realize that to do a significant amount of AI things like ChatGPT takes huge amounts of processing power. And training those models can cost tens of millions of dollars,” said Jack Gold, an independent analyst.

“How many companies can actually afford to go out and buy 10,000 Nvidia H100 systems that go for tens of thousands of dollars a piece?” asked Gold.

The answer is pretty much no one and in tech, if you can’t build the infrastructure, you rent it and that is what companies already do massively by outsourcing their computing needs to Microsoft, Google and Amazon’s AWS.

And with the advent of generative AI, this dependency on cloud computing and tech giants deepens, leaving the same players in the driver’s seat, experts warned.

From Main Street to Fortune 500, the dependency on the AI-amped will be an expensive one and companies and investors are drumming up alternatives to at least reduce the bill.

“AI training, GPT training will become a very important cloud service going forward,” said Spectro Cloud CEO Tenry Fu.“But after training, a company will be able to get their model back for real AI application” and the dependence on the cloud giants will hopefully be reduced, he added.

Regulators are hoping that they can keep up, and not leave the giants in charge, imposing their terms on smaller companies.    

But it might be too late, at least when it comes to which companies have the means to provide the groundwork of generative AI.

“It is absolutely true that the number of companies that can train the true frontier models is going to be small just because of the resources required,” Altman told the panel last week.

“And so I think there needs to be incredible scrutiny on us and our competitors,” he added.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif

Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif

    Ankara slams Israeli minister’s raid on Haram al-Sharif

  2. Oğan expected to announce his decision on May 22

    Oğan expected to announce his decision on May 22

  3. AFAD to carry displaced quake survivors for runoff voting

    AFAD to carry displaced quake survivors for runoff voting

  4. Opposition sees presidential runoff as ‘referendum’

    Opposition sees presidential runoff as ‘referendum’

  5. Turks abroad form long lines to vote in runoff elections

    Turks abroad form long lines to vote in runoff elections
Recommended
Meloni urges ‘pragmatic’ IMF approach to Tunisia bailout

Meloni urges ‘pragmatic’ IMF approach to Tunisia bailout
Japan inflation 3.4 percent in April, meeting market expectations

Japan inflation 3.4 percent in April, meeting market expectations
ChatGPT makes its debut as app on iPhones

ChatGPT makes its debut as app on iPhones
Renault top-selling car in secondhand market

Renault top-selling car in secondhand market
Financial resilience of firms, households remain strong: Report

Financial resilience of firms, households remain strong: Report
Home textile exports hit $5 billion

Home textile exports hit $5 billion
WORLD Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire, say US-Saudi mediators

Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire, say US-Saudi mediators

Sudan’s warring factions have agreed to a new short-term ceasefire, U.S. and Saudi mediators announced on Saturday, after several previous attempts to broker a truce that holds have failed.

ECONOMY High costs cast shadow over ChatGPT revolution

High costs cast shadow over ChatGPT revolution

The explosion of generative AI has taken the world by storm, but one question all too rarely comes up: Who can afford it? 

SPORTS Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on May 20 and promptly turned her attention to Roland Garros and the pursuit of a second career Grand Slam title.