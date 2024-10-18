Hezbollah launches ‘new, escalating phase’ of war with Israel

BEIRUT

Hezbollah announced early on Oct. 18 that the group is moving into “a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with Israel."

"Based on the directives of the Resistance command, the operations room of the Islamic Resistance announces the passage to a new phase of escalation in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy,” said the statement released on the group’s "War Media" Telegram channel.

“The developments and events of which will be announced in the coming days.”

The group said Israel's military losses have totaled 55 dead and more than 500 wounded soldiers and officers since the ground war in Lebanon began on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 18, the Israeli army issued a warning to residents of 23 villages in southern Lebanon, ordering them to evacuate their homes and move north of the Awali River.

Over 1.2 million people are reportedly currently displaced in Lebanon, fleeing Israeli attacks or obeying its orders to evacuate, or both. International observers have decried the situation, saying the orders may be war crimes, and that such a massive displacement threatens a humanitarian catastrophe.

At least six people were killed on Oct. 19 in Israeli airstrikes that hit multiple areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency also reported that the Israeli army bombed the Old Mosque in the town of Majdal Selm in the southern district of Tyre.

Meanwhile, dockworkers in Greece have blocked the shipment of an ammunition-filled container destined for Israel, refusing to load the cargo onto a vessel at the Port of Piraeus.

The container, reportedly transported to Greece via North Macedonia, was meant to be shipped to Israel's Haifa Port.