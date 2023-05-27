Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 78 percent in first quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 78 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 78 percent in first quarter

Hepsiburada, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, has reported an annual increase of 15.1 percent in its gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first quarter of 2023 to 15.1 billion Turkish Liras, while unadjusted GMV rose by 78.4 percent to 14.8 billion liras.

The platform’s revenue stood at 4.63 billion liras in the January-March period, pointing to a 15.8 percent increase from a year ago.

The number of orders rose from 15 million in the first quarter of last year to 24.1 million this year, translating into a 61 percent increase.

Active customers were nearly flat at 11.9 million as of March, the company said in a statement, adding that order frequency rose nearly 52 percent year-on-year to 7.5.

The number of Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) exhibited an annual rise of 63 percent to 180 million.

The share of marketplace GMV improved from 65.4 percent at the end of March 2022 to 68.2 percent.

“EBITDA improved to positive 7.3 million liras in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a negative 1.01 billion liras a year ago. The net loss for the period was 192.8 million liras compared to a net loss of 1.22 billion liras for the first quarter of 2022,” the company said.

“In the first quarter, our team has reached significant milestones despite tough macroeconomic conditions, devastating earthquakes that impacted the market environment and political uncertainty surrounding the elections,” commented Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, the CEO of Hepsiburada.

EBITDA unadjusted for inflation, at 175.9 million liras, exceeded breakeven and marked the highest level since the company’s IPO, Gökçetekin said.

sales volume, Economy,

WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

    Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

  2. Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

    Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

  3. Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

    Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

  4. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

  5. Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

    Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia
Recommended
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia
Virgin Galactic resumes spaceflights after two year pause

Virgin Galactic resumes spaceflights after two year pause
Türkiye has 551 Blue Flag beaches

Türkiye has 551 Blue Flag beaches
BOTAŞ, Gazprom dismiss reports on takeover

BOTAŞ, Gazprom dismiss reports on takeover
TAI awarded drone contract in Malaysia

TAI awarded drone contract in Malaysia
Solar investment outshines oil: IEA

Solar investment outshines oil: IEA
WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

President Joe Biden said Friday that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to June 5.
ECONOMY Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution have announced they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”