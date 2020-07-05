Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

  • July 05 2020 10:44:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Henry Onyekuru left Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on July 4 at as his loan deal with the Istanbul football club concluded at the end of June.

Following the conclusion of his loan contract, Onyekuru bid farewell to his teammates and staff, Galatasaray said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old Nigerian winger joined Galatasaray from Monaco during the winter 2020 transfer window, but the French Ligue 1 club recently recalled him.

Onyekuru scored 1 goal and made 3 assists in 12 appearances for Galatasaray in the 2019-2020 season.

The Nigerian international was also part of Galatasaray in the 2019-2018 season to help the Lions to win the league title and Turkish Cup.

