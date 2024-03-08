Helen Mirren gets her own Barbie for International Women’s Day

NEW YORK

Actress Helen Mirren has said she is “blown away” by a new Barbie created in her likeness.

The glamorous doll, complete with its own Academy Award, is one of a series of eight launched by toymaker Mattel to mark International Women’s Day today.

Despite holding the Oscar, which Mirren won for her role in the 2006 movie “The Queen,” the doll is wearing the blue dress and dyed blue hair that the actress modeled on the red carpet at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Mirren, the 78-year-old star who narrated last year’s hit “Barbie” movie, said she regards the creation of the doll as a “huge compliment.”

In a statement posted on her website, the star said: “I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie. To be chosen by Barbie as a Role Model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life.”

Of the doll’s dramatic outfit - emulating the cornflower-blue gown by Del Core that she wore at Cannes - Mirren said: “The intricacy and detail of the doll is extraordinary; I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favorite ever red carpet looks, and it was the first time I’d ever had blue hair, and it felt so exciting.”

Mirren’s doll was one of a series of “one of a kind role model dolls” launched by Mattel to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary. Among the others are singers Kylie Minogue and Shania Twain and actress Viola Davis. Also celebrated with their own dolls are Brazil’s Maira Gomez, a content creator from the indigenous Tatuyo community; Mexican director, producer and screenwriter Lila Avilés, Japanese model Nicole Fujita and German comedian Enissa Amani.