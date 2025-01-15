Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

LOS ANGELES

Reality television star Heidi Montag's 2010 album “Superficial” has hit No. 1 on iTunes' all-genre songs and albums charts — 15 years after its release and just after Montag and husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

Pratt on Jan. 10 posted a series of photos of their house on TikTok with the caption, “Please stream any of @heidimontag music on any platforms it will make a huge difference.”

It worked. “Superficial” beat Bad Bunny's new album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” for the top spot on the albums chart, and the title track beat Blackpink's ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' chant-along single “APT.” on the songs chart.

“Thank you everyone! Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom?” Pratt said in an Instagram video posted Sunday. “Our sons are gonna be like, ‘My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.’ Thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

“Superficial" saw some of its biggest gains at Apple Music as well. Saturday was Montag’s biggest streaming day in Apple Music history, jumping nearly 600 percent from the previous Saturday, an Apple Music representative confirmed to The Associated Press.

On Jan. 12, the album reentered Apple Music’s pop albums chart in 17 countries. It reached the chart for the first time in six countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. Stateside, it peaked at No. 9. It also reentered Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in seven countries, including in the U.S. for the first time, where it hit No. 65.