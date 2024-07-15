Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting

Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting

WASHINGTON
Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting

Within hours of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, his Republican supporters in Congress claimed they knew exactly who was responsible: Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Biden's campaign "rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination," Senator J.D. Vance, on Trump's shortlist for vice president, alleged shortly after Saturday's shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, in which the former U.S. leader was wounded and one bystander killed.

Vance's comments were part of an escalating chorus of Republicans who have pinned the blame on Democrats, even as the FBI says it has yet to identify the shooter's ideology.

They also heap more fuel onto the fire in a political atmosphere that has long been tense and fiercely polarized.

"Heated rhetoric has come from both sides" in recent years, Michael Bailey, a political science professor at Georgetown University, told AFP.

Republicans, for whom gun rights and a rejection of alleged government overreach are key themes, "have been more prone to marry such rhetoric with imagery related to guns," Bailey noted.

"And some of them [including Trump] did not cover themselves in glory when they made light of the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband," he said, referring to the 2022 attack by a conspiracy theorist on the high-profile Democrat's spouse.

Trump later mocked the Pelosis, and stoked further conspiracy theories around the assault.

Steve Scalise, a Republican who was shot in a 2017 attack on conservative lawmakers by a left-wing activist, has also blamed the left for July 13's assassination attempt.

"Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning reelection would be the end of democracy in America," he said.

"For years, and even today, leftist activists, Democrat donors and now even Joe Biden have made disgusting remarks and descriptions of shooting Donald Trump," Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita charged on X.

Biden did recently tell donors that it was "time to put Trump in the bullseye," according to comments put out by his campaign, though he was speaking in the context of focusing the party on beating Trump.

Representative Mike Collins went further on the shooting, stating "Joe Biden sent the orders," without offering credible evidence.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, offered an escalation of her own, telling her followers "we are in a battle between good and evil" and casting Democrats as "the party of pedophiles" and "violence."

"The Democrat party is flat out evil, and yesterday they tried to murder President Trump," she said.

Such accusations risk removing "attention from the very welcome, widespread condemnation of the attack," said Jacob Ware, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The heated rhetoric pushed Biden to issue a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office on July 14 in which he called on Americans to "lower the temperature."

"Tensions are high on both sides, and I think we've got to tone down the rhetoric," 60-year-old Trump supporter Martin Kutzler told AFP in Milwaukee, where the Republican convention opened on Monday.

Republican National Committee chair Michael Whately, meanwhile, declined to speculate on the shooting while speaking to "Fox News Sunday."

"Right now, I think everybody in America needs to stop. They need to pause," he said.

bid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İzmir forest fire kills three people

İzmir forest fire kills three people
LATEST NEWS

  1. İzmir forest fire kills three people

    İzmir forest fire kills three people

  2. Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

    Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

  3. Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

    Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

  4. Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

    Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

  5. China, Russia start joint naval drills

    China, Russia start joint naval drills
Recommended
Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service
Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran
China, Russia start joint naval drills

China, Russia start joint naval drills
Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN

Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN
Nepals Communist PM takes power for fourth time

Nepal's Communist PM takes power for fourth time
Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy
WORLD Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel's government has approved a plan to temporarily extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months, up from 32 as the Gaza war against Hamas militants strains manpower.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿