Health tourism revenues reach $2.3 billion last year

ANKARA
Türkiye’s health tourism revenues increased from $1.9 billion in 2022 to $2.3 billion last year, the Trade Ministry has said.

Türkiye, with its internationally accepted accredited 40 health institutions, ranked seventh in global health tourism, according to the statement the ministry issued.

The number of health tourists visiting the country also rose from 1.26 million in 2022 to around 1.4 million in 2023.

The country’s revenues from health tourism stood at $639 million in 2025, when Türkiye welcomed 395,000 health tourists. The health revenues surpassed the $1 billion mark in 2019, hitting $1.5 billion that year.

Türkiye’s overall tourism revenues amounted to $54 billion in 2023, rising nearly 17 percent from the previous year, while foreign tourist arrivals increased by 10.4 percent to 49.2 million. Including Turkish residing abroad, nearly 57 million visitors entered the country last year.

Most of the health tourists came from the Middle Eastern countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, the ministry said.

The "Heal in Türkiye" internet portal, launched with the ministry's support, currently includes 175 institutions operating in the health services sector, the statement added.

The most preferred clinical branches by international patients are hair transplant, gynecology, internal diseases, medical biochemistry, general surgery, dentistry, orthopedics and infectious diseases, according to USHAŞ.

The financing support provided by the Trade Ministry to the companies operating in the health services export sector rose by 281 percent to 733 million Turkish Liras, the ministry’s statement noted.

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
