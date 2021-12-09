Health, education expenditures rose last year

  • December 09 2021 07:00:00

Health, education expenditures rose last year

ANKARA
Health, education expenditures rose last year

Turkey’s health and education spending increased in 2020 compared with the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The country’s total health expenditures amounted to 250 billion Turkish Liras (around $18.4 billion) last year, marking a 24.3 percent rise from 2019.

The general government spending increased more than 26 percent on an annual basis to 198 billion liras, while the private sector’s health expenditure exhibited a 17.3 percent rise from 2019 to stand at some 52 billion liras.

The general government’s spending accounted for over 79 percent of all health expenditure, while the private sector’s share was 21 percent.

In the private sector category, households’ health expenditures stood at 40.1 billion liras in 2020, up from the previous year’s 33.6 billion liras, while insurance companies’ share was 2.6 percent, or 6.5 billion liras.

Per capita health expenditure in the country increased by 23.1 percent to 2,997 liras and total health expenditures accounted for 5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), up from 4.7 percent in 2019.

Households’ out of pocket health spending, including payments for treatment and drugs, amounted to 40.1 billion liras in 2020, rising 19.3 percent from the previous year.

Back in 2011, total health expenditures in Turkey were 54.6 billion liras.

TÜİK also reported that total education expenditures in the country increased by 4.5 percent on an annual basis last year to 271 billion liras. In 2011, those expenditures stood at 77.3 billion liras.

The share of education spending in GDP declined to 5.4 percent last year from 6 percent in 2019.

Some 75 percent of all education expenditures were met by public resources, while households’ share was 20.2 percent.

Economy,

TURKEY Local man prepares for world tour with caravan

Local man prepares for world tour with caravan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  2. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

    Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

  5. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh
Recommended
Aselsan denies claims of share sale

Aselsan denies claims of share sale
Tourism giant TUI hopeful for next year after 2021 loss

Tourism giant TUI hopeful for next year after 2021 loss
Demand shifting to second-hand cars

Demand shifting to second-hand cars
Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021
Billionaires’ share of global wealth soars during pandemic

Billionaires’ share of global wealth soars during pandemic
EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Health, education expenditures rose last year

Health, education expenditures rose last year

Turkey’s health and education spending increased in 2020 compared with the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.