Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Central Bank Governor Naci Ağbal was dismissed and replaced with former MP professor Şahap Kavcıoğlu, according to a new presidential decree published in the official gazette early on March 20.

Ağbal was appointed governor in November 2020 after former governor Murat Uysal was dismissed.

He headed the finance ministry from 2015-2018. Kavcıoğlu was an MP in the ruling AKP from 2015 to 2018.