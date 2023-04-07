HDP refuses to present verbal defense before top court

ANKARA
The Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) has announced its decision not to make a verbal defense before the Constitutional Court in reaction to the top court’s rejection of its appeal to postpone it to a post-election date.

“Our party won’t make a verbal self-defense on April 11 because of the Constitutional Court’s response [to our appeal], which means an interference into free and just elections,” read a statement issued by the HDP late on April 6.

The HDP said the court rejected its demand without providing any reason. It had demanded the postponement of the hearing due to the devastating earthquakes and tight election timetable.

The HDP is risking being permanently closed with its more than 500 officials being banned from politics in line with an indictment by Chief Prosecutor Bekir Yıldız, who has accused the HDP of having links with the terror organization PKK.

Following the verbal defense of the HDP, the high court will appoint a rapporteur to write an assessment report on the ongoing case.
The HDP has already decided to run in the polls under the Green Left Party in case the HDP would be banned before May 14 presidential and parliamentary polls.

