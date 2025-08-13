HAVELSAN delivers 60th data distribution system to Turkish Navy

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense and software firm Havelsan delivered the 60th unit of its homegrown Platform Data Distribution System (PDDS) to the Turkish Naval Forces.

The company started development of the PDDS and the Submarine Data Distribution System (SDDS) 15 years ago.

The latest PDDS will be used on the TCG Heybeliada anti-submarine warfare corvette.

Havelsan’s software systems make up the heart of modern naval platforms by enabling data flow and system integration with high performance.

The PDDS and the SDDS are systems that can operate continuously on all ships and submarines with a life span of more than 300 years. Other vessels in the navy inventory are awaiting delivery of the systems.

The PDDS and SDDS product family’s domestically produced components content reached more than 80%, with its homegrown single board computer (SBC), interface and time cards, and more, according to Havelsan.