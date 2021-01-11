Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

  • January 11 2021 09:12:56

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.

The Black Eagles previously beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 4-0, MKE Ankaragücü 1-0, Demir Grup Sivasspor 3-0, Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 and Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in the league.

Their flawless run ended following the 2-2 draw against Hatayspor.

In the sixth minute, Beşiktaş' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored the opening goal at Antakya Atatürk Stadium.

He put the ball into the Hatayspor net with a right-footed shot outside the box.

Only a minute later, Hatayspor have equalized as Aaron Boupendza from Gabon scored a left-footed strike in the area.

Hatayspor came back from the 1-0 deficit in the 23rd minute with Boupendza's finish. He put the ball into the bottom corner of the net over individual skills.

But Beşiktaş' Canadian forward Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 41st minute to secure the 2-2 draw.

Near the end of the game, Beşiktaş' Brazilian defender Welinton was shown a yellow card for a foul so he will be suspended for the Galatasaray derby next weekend.

Beşiktaş will host Galatasaray at Vodafone Park on Sunday, Jan. 17.

League leaders Beşiktaş have 35 points in 17 matches.

Second-place Galatasaray have 33 points to pursue the Black Eagles.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe are now in the third spot with 32 points. They will visit Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor on Monday.

The match in the Eastern province of Erzurum will kick off at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, EU ready to work together

    Turkey, EU ready to work together

  2. Trade deal to boost Turkey-UK strategic partnership: British envoy

    Trade deal to boost Turkey-UK strategic partnership: British envoy

  3. People turning houses into cafes in Istanbul amid pandemic restrictions

    People turning houses into cafes in Istanbul amid pandemic restrictions

  4. Turkey hopes to begin human trials for local vaccine soon, says minister

    Turkey hopes to begin human trials for local vaccine soon, says minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,807 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,326,256

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,807 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,326,256
Recommended
Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig
Büyükakçay wins first game at Australian Open qualifications

Büyükakçay wins first game at Australian Open qualifications
Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil set for Fenerbahçe move

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil set for Fenerbahçe move
Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig
Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

WORLD Indonesia intensifies search for crashed planes black boxes

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified on Jan. 11 to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate down in October

Unemployment rate down in October

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 12.7% in October, falling 0.7 percentage points year-on-year, the country's statistical institute announced on Jan. 11. 

SPORTS Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.