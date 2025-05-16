Harvard Magna Carta 'copy' is actually rare original

Harvard Magna Carta 'copy' is actually rare original

LONDON
Harvard Magna Carta copy is actually rare original

A "copy" of the Magna Carta, the medieval English document that has formed the basis of constitutions around the world, owned by Harvard Law School is actually an exceedingly rare original, British researchers said on Thursday.

Experts from King's College London and the University of East Anglia (UEA) said the document, which the U.S. institution acquired in the 1940s for $27.50, is just one of seven from King Edward I's issue of Magna Carta in 1300 that still survive.

The Magna Carta is seen as a precursor of democracy and the basis of legal systems across the world as well as human rights conventions.

Dating from June 1215, the Great Charter, considered one of the world's most important documents, first put into writing the principle that the king and his government were not above the law.

It was a key document in the drawing up of the U.S. Declaration of Independence and constitution.

King Edward I then issued a final version of the Magna Carta with minor changes, also known as the Confirmation of the Charters, in 1300.

It was a reaffirmation of the original Magna Carta signed by King John and the last full issue of the document.

In 1946, the Harvard Law School Library bought what it thought was a copy for $27.50, the equivalent of just over $470 today, according to a U.S. Department of Labor inflation calculator.

But researchers noted that its dimensions were consistent with those found in the six previously known originals, as is the handwriting, with the large capital 'E' at the start in 'Edwardus' and the elongated letters in the first line.

"This is a fantastic discovery," said David Carpenter, Professor of Medieval History at King's College London.

"Harvard's Magna Carta deserves celebration, not as some mere copy, stained and faded, but as an original of one of the most significant documents in world constitutional history, a cornerstone of freedoms past, present and yet to be won."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

    Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

  2. Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

    Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

  3. Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

    Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

  4. Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

    Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

  5. Greece implements new measures on Santorini

    Greece implements new measures on Santorini
Recommended
Istanbul Digital Art Festival to take place at AKM

Istanbul Digital Art Festival to take place at AKM
Istanbul Music Festival to host classical music masters

Istanbul Music Festival to host classical music masters
An engineering wonder on the Lycian Way

An engineering wonder on the Lycian Way
Messi’s favorite goal to be transformed into art

Messi’s favorite goal to be transformed into art
Eurovision reveals first qualifiers

Eurovision reveals first qualifiers
Kramer vs Kramer director Robert Benton dies

'Kramer vs Kramer' director Robert Benton dies
WORLD Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Poland held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump Friday after talks between Moscow and Kiev concluded in Istanbul.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿