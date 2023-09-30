'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

LONDON

Celebrated British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight "Harry Potter" films, has died in hospital aged 82, his family announced on Sept. 28, prompting a flood of tributes.

Gambon won four television BAFTAs and Olivier awards during an acclaimed decades-spanning acting career across television, film, radio and theatre. It was capped by his beloved role as the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts in the Potter series.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

Once described by fellow acting legend the late Ralph Richardson as "The Great Gambon," he earned a reputation as one of British theater's leading lights while enjoying sustained success on the small and big screen.

Born in Ireland, he began his acting career on stage, making his first appearance in a production of "Othello" at the Gates Theater in Dublin in 1962.

Reacting to the news of his passing, the country's prime minister, Leo Varadkar, called him simply "a great actor."

"Whether performing in Beckett, Dennis Potter or Harry Potter, he gave his all to every performance," the Irish PM said on X.

Gambon was nominated for a Tony in 1997 for a part in dramatist David Hare's "Skylight."

He earned Emmy award nominations for his role as Mr Woodhouse in the 2010 adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma", and for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in "Path to War" in 2002.

But it was his performances as Dumbledore in the popular "Harry Potter" films that won him global acclaim, after replacing Richard Harris as the Hogwarts headmaster following the latter's death in 2002.

Tributes poured in following the announcement of his death.

"With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun," Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe said.

"Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I've ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had

Radcliffe's co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, praised Gambon for "showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly."