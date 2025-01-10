Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university

Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university

TOKYO
Hammer attacker wounds at least 8 at Japanese university

At least eight people were wounded in a hammer attack at a university in Tokyo on Jan. 9, with the assailant a woman in her 20s, Japanese media said.

All those hurt were conscious, according to public broadcaster NHK, which cited police sources as saying that the afternoon attack took place at Hosei University's Tama Campus.

Jiji Press said a woman in her 20s had been arrested. Broadcaster FNN said the assailant appeared to be a student in her 20s, who had been stopped by university staff.

Police could not immediately confirm details to AFP about a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has strict gun control laws.

Live footage broadcast by NHK showed a line of emergency vehicles with flashing lights at the campus in the suburban Machida district of the Japanese capital.

There are occasional stabbings and even shootings in Japan, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

In December, a junior high school student was stabbed to death and another wounded at a McDonald's restaurant in southwestern Japan. A man was later arrested over the attack.

The teens were in line to order at around 8:30 pm when the attacker reportedly entered the restaurant in the city of Kitakyushu and stabbed them both.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restoration work to revive historic splendor of Ancient Van City

Restoration work to revive historic splendor of Ancient Van City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restoration work to revive historic splendor of Ancient Van City

    Restoration work to revive historic splendor of Ancient Van City

  2. Istanbul’s legends to come to life in theatrical spectacle

    Istanbul’s legends to come to life in theatrical spectacle

  3. Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

    Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

  4. Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

    Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

  5. Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

    Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments
Recommended
Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns
Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded

Lancet study estimates Gaza death toll 40 pct higher than recorded
US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC

US House passes bill to impose sanctions on ICC
Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU

Italy ‘wants to be a bridge between new Syria and EU'
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿