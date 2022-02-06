Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back!” on social media

  • February 06 2022 13:41:00

Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back!” on social media

LONDON
Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back” on social media

Alamy Photo

Lewis Hamilton returned to social media following a lengthy silence that dates to last season’s controversial Formula 1 finale.

Hamilton had dropped out of public sight after he was denied a record eighth championship in the December finale in Abu Dhabi. He re-emerged on Feb. 5 with a post that showed the seven-time champion smiling from what appears to be the Grand Canyon.

“I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” wrote Hamilton.

Hamilton did one brief postrace interview following his Dec. 12, 2021 loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. He skipped the mandatory news conference, skipped the gala in Paris, and his last public appearance was three days after the Abu Dhabi race when Hamilton received his knighthood at Windsor Castle.

Hamilton declined to speak to the media at Windsor Castle and his last social media post had been the night before the season finale.

Speculation has swirled that Hamilton, who turned 37 last month, will retire from F1 over his disgust on how the championship was decided. Hamilton and his Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, both skipped the mandatory season-ending awards ceremony held four days after the finale.

Sports,

TURKEY MHP reiterates polls will take place as slated in June 2023

MHP reiterates polls will take place as slated in June 2023
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish diver accidentally discovers ancient harbor

    Turkish diver accidentally discovers ancient harbor

  2. President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

    President Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

  3. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

  4. Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

    Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

  5. World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

    World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19
Recommended
Beijing Olympics puts young Uyghur athlete at centre of controversy

Beijing Olympics puts young Uyghur athlete at centre of controversy
LeBron returns with triple-double

LeBron returns with triple-double
One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores
Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam
Flag Football seeks spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Flag Football seeks spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON
WORLD Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco was in shock Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world.

ECONOMY Car loan limits to go up: Watchdog

Car loan limits to go up: Watchdog

Mehmet Ali Akben, the head of the Turkish banking watchdog, has said that loan limits for locally produced automobiles will be expanded in the upcoming months.
SPORTS Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back” on social media

Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back!” on social media

Lewis Hamilton returned to social media following a lengthy silence that dates to last season’s controversial Formula 1 finale.