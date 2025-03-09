Israel, Hamas signals resumption of next truce talks

GAZA CITY

Israel on Sunday prepared to send a delegation to Doha for further talks on the Gaza truce, as Hamas called for an immediate start to negotiations on the ceasefire's second phase, which it hopes will lead to a permanent end to the war.

Representatives of the Palestinian group met with mediators in Cairo over the weekend, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid to re-enter the besieged territory "without restrictions or conditionsi” according to a Hamas statement.

"Hamas stresses the urgency of forcing the occupation to immediately begin second-phase negotiations under the agreed parameters," senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told AFP, adding that this would pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

Hamas's key demands for the second phase include a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the Israeli blockade, the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory and financial support, Mardawi said.

Following talks with mediators, Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua said indicators were so far "positive.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it would send delegates to Doha on March 10, while the Israeli media reported that the government's security cabinet would discuss the matter later on March 9.

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donal Trump's Middle East envoy, will be returning to the region this week as he travels to Saudi Arabia for talks on the war in Ukraine.

Israel says that it wants an extension of the truce's first phase until mid-April.

In the meantime, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. said they supported an Arab-backed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave.

“The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza,” the ministers said in a joint statement.