Hamas official says group against any 'partial' Gaza deal

GAZA CITY
Hamas's chief negotiator has declared that the Palestinian militant group would not accept any "partial" ceasefire deal in Gaza, signaling rejection of Israel's latest proposal.

"Partial agreements are used by [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu as a cover for his political agenda... we will not be complicit in this policy," Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised statement.

He said the group "seeks a comprehensive deal involving a single-package prisoner exchange in return for halting the war, a withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip and the commencement of reconstruction" in the territory.

Israel’s new offer includes a truce of at least 45 days in return for the release of 10 living hostages held in Gaza. It also provides for the release of 1,231 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory, which has been under a complete blockade since March 2.

The proposal calls for a "permanent end to the war" on the condition that Palestinian factions in Gaza including Hamas disarm, the official said.

Hamas has consistently rejected the disarmament demand as a "red line,” describing it as "non-negotiable.”

Hamas’ remarks came as Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 17 people early on Feb. 18 including children.

Among the dead were 10 people in Jabaliya, including eight from the same house.

 1st appearance by US ambassador 

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, meanwhile, appeared at the Western Wall, the holiest Jewish prayer site in Jerusalem’s Old City. Huckabee inserted a prayer into the wall, which he said was handwritten by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Those are his initials, D.T.,“ said Huckabee while showing the note to the media.

In his first act as ambassador, Huckabee said Trump told him to take his prayer and pray for the peace of Jerusalem, he said. Huckabee also said every effort was being made to bring the remaining hostages held by Hamas home. A one-time presidential hopeful, Huckabee has acknowledged his past support for Israel’s right to annex the West Bank and incorporate its Palestinian population into Israel but said it would not be his “prerogative” to carry out that policy.

