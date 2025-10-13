Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages

JERUSALEM

Israeli military armoured vehicles take position at the Ofer military prison located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank on Oct. 13, 2025, ahead of the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks.

Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza on Oct. 13, while Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the territory, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The hostages, all men, arrived back in Israel, where they reunited with their families and undergo medical checks.

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal, although the exact timing remained unclear, as Hamas earlier said that the group had no information on the locations’ of some bodies.

“According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody," the Israeli military and security service said.

Citing an Israeli official, the country's public broadcaster later reported the release of 13 other hostages.

In Tel Aviv, a huge crowd which gathered to support hostage families erupted in joy, tears and song as news broke of the first releases, though the pain for the loss of those who had not survived was palpable.

Among those gathered on Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Noga shared her pain and joy with AFP.

"I'm torn between emotion and sadness for those who won't be coming back," she said.

On Oct. 7, 2023, militants seized 251 hostages during Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel, which led to the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians.

All but 47 of those hostages were freed in earlier truces, with the families of those who have remained in captivity leading lives of constant pain and worry for their loved ones.

The releases are part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, buses carrying dozens of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah and in the Gaza Strip, as Israel freed more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire deal.

The prisoners included 250 convicts serving one or more life sentences, as well as 1,718 Gazan detainees arrested over the course of the war.

Cheering crowds met the buses arriving in Ramallah from Ofer prison, in the Israel-occupied West Bank. At least one bus also crossed into the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Prisoners Office said.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group.

The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

In Israel’s offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The toll is expected to grow as bodies are pulled from rubble previously made inaccessible by fighting.

The war has destroyed large swaths of Gaza and displaced about 90 percent of its some 2 million residents.