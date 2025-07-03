Haiti's gangs in near-total control of capital: UN

UNITED NATIONS

Haiti’s gangs have gained “near-total control” of the capital and authorities are unable to stop escalating violence across the impoverished Caribbean nation, senior U.N. officials warned on July 2.

An estimated 90 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince is now under control of criminal groups who are expanding attacks not only into surrounding areas but beyond into previously peaceful areas, Ghada Fathy Waly, executive director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, told the U.N. Security Council.

“Southern Haiti, which until recently was insulated from the violence, has seen a sharp increase in gang-related incidents,” she said.

“And in the east, criminal groups are exploiting land routes, including key crossings like Belladere and Malpasse, where attacks against police and customs officials have been reported.”

Waly said the state’s authority to govern is rapidly shrinking as gang control expands with cascading effects. Criminal groups are stepping into the vacuum left by the absence or limited delivery of public services and are establishing “parallel governance structures,” and gang control of major trade routes has paralyzed legal commerce, leading to soaring prices for cooking fuel and rice, Haiti’s staple food, she said.

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the council “the ongoing gang encirclement of Port-au-Prince” and their strengthened foothold in the capital and beyond is “pushing the situation closer to the brink.”

“Without increased action by the international community, the total collapse of state presence in the capital could become a very real scenario,” he warned.