Hagia Sophia Experience Museum brings history to life

ISTANBUL

Showcasing the 1,700-year history of Hagia Sophia through visual and auditory elements, the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum attracts both local and international visitors.

In the digital experience area, the historical journey of Hagia Sophia and Istanbul is presented in 13 different rooms using advanced technology, making visitors feel as if they are stepping into history.

With its rich and diverse new collection, the museum welcomes guests in its exhibition hall, where valuable artifacts from the Byzantine and Ottoman periods, most of which are being displayed for the first time, are showcased.

The "Museum Historical Artifacts Collection" includes a 15th-century Quran, a Quran manuscript and rare candlesticks, as well as liturgical items from Christianity.

A historical brick used in the construction of Hagia Sophia, inscribed with ancient Greek writings, is also on display, along with one of the bronze medallions created by the Fossati Brothers that once covered the faces of the four Seraphim angels in the dome.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Dem Museums CEO Eda Bildiricioğlu noted that the museum building was formerly used as the Defter-i Hakani building and said, “The museum consists of three floors. The second and third floors have an experience museum that narrates the 1,700-year history of Hagia Sophia. An experience museum is a space where the latest technology meets art and storytelling to engage all senses. On the first floor, there are 300 historical artifacts related to Hagia Sophia that have never been exhibited before.”

Bildiricioğlu explained that after listening to the stories, visitors can see the actual artifacts they encountered in the visuals, adding: “Visitors first absorb information about Hagia Sophia here, and then they visit the Hagia Sophia Mosque, making the experience much more meaningful. There is now a new trend in museum curation. Technology is one of the innovative methods used to preserve and pass on cultural heritage to future generations, just as it has become integral to many other fields.”

Special new performance for Ramadan

Emphasizing the importance of combining technology with art, music and design while using the right technology in the right place, Bildiricioğlu said: “Our museum concept, our designs, the technology we use and the content created by our creative team have earned us 10 awards worldwide. We are currently working on immersive experience museums in Rome and London to bring this concept to the international stage.”

Highlighting the museum’s popularity since its opening, Bildiricioğlu said, "During Ramadan, we combined the story with the ney, one of Anatolia’s most beautiful instruments. The ney’s sound enhances the ambiance, making the story even more meaningful. This has drawn significant interest from both local and international visitors. We are also offering a special 50 percent discount campaign for Ramadan — one of every two visitors receives a 50 percent discount on their ticket.”

Initially planned as a Ramadan-exclusive event, the ney performance has been highly appreciated by visitors. Bildiricioğlu added: “Since we see how deeply visitors are moved by this, we plan to incorporate similar instrumental performances to add further depth to the storytelling.”

One of the museum’s Norwegian visitors, Peter Mathias Skinnes, shared his impressions, saying, “This is my second time in Istanbul and I really liked the museum. There were many videos, but the museum section was particularly interesting. We can read and learn about Hagia Sophia. I had the chance to visit Hagia Sophia, but only parts of it were accessible. The museum provides a comprehensive explanation of Hagia Sophia.”