Guitars owned by Clapton, Cobain hit auction block

Guitars owned by Clapton, Cobain hit auction block

NASHVILLE
Guitars owned by Clapton, Cobain hit auction block

Guitars played by music legends Eric Clapton and Kurt Cobain are going under the hammer in the United States next month with an estimated price tag of up to $2 million each.

Up for grabs at the sale organized by Julien's Auctions in Nashville will be Clapton's Gibson SG, popularly known as "The Fool," which the British rocker began using when his band Cream embarked on its first U.S. tour.

Its custom-painted psychedelic finish makes it one of the most recognizable guitars on the planet, and a key symbol of the "Summer of Love," the 1967 counter-cultural moment that defined a generation.

"The Fool" remained with him for years afterwards, and was key to the development of what was dubbed the "woman tone," an oft-imitated sound he produced on the guitar.

Clapton, known for monster riffs in songs like "Layla" and "Sunshine of Your Love," is widely seen as one of the premier guitarists of the last half century.

Also going under the hammer next month is the left-handed Fender Mustang electric guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain on the band's final tour.

The blue Skystang I was one of a number of the models that Cobain bought for the tour, and was the instrument he played at the band's last ever performance in Munich in 1994, the auction house said.

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's, said the Skystang I was an important part of pop culture history.

"We all know that Kurt Cobain loved to break guitars and smash guitars, but the Fender Mustang was... his favorite guitar," he told AFP.

"For the last song of his performances, he takes up a cheaper version of the guitar, and that's the guitar that he would smash, but not this baby."

The auction will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville from Nov. 16 to 18.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the two guitars will go to mental health charity Kicking the Stigma.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

    Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

  2. Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

    Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

  3. Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

    Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

  4. EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

    EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

  5. As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war

    As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war
Recommended
Bluetooth inventors get OK to use Viking kings name

Bluetooth inventors get OK to use Viking king's name
Portugal’s fado star Dulce Pontes comes to Ankara stage

Portugal’s fado star Dulce Pontes comes to Ankara stage
De Niro makes television debut in Argentina series

De Niro makes television debut in Argentina series
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour might shake up the movie business

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' might shake up the movie business
African star Tyla makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

African star Tyla makes Billboard Hot 100 debut
Gates Foundation provides $40 million to vaccine studies in Africa

Gates Foundation provides $40 million to vaccine studies in Africa
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China will hold its third Belt and Road forum in its capital next week, Beijing said yesterday, confirming the details of an event that several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including Vladimir Putin.

SPORTS Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

The third stage of the Tour of Türkiye witnessed history in the making as cyclists tackled the steepest hill ever recorded in Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) races on Oct. 10.