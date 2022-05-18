Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

  • May 18 2022 09:17:00

Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

Yorgo Kirbaki – Athens
Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

Turkey has taken the lead on the subjects in an official meeting between Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and U.S. President Joe Biden, with the Greek side complaining about its neighbor by showing Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” map.

According to Greek government sources, Mitsotakis firstly complaint about Turkish fighter jets, and alleged that these jets fly over the Aegean Sea and the Greek islands.

He then showed Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” map, which shows Turkey’s realm of authority on the seas, to Biden, who welcomed him on May 16 in the White House with a blue and white tie, symbolizing Greece’s flag.

Saying that Turkey is endangering security in the eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said, “We want a peaceful solution to conflicts between our neighbors, but we will not accept any violation to our sovereignty.”

According to Greek sources, Mitsotakis also said his country’s will to buy a fleet of F-35 fighter jets, between 20 to 24, from the United States.

The Cyprus issue was another matter on the table. Mitsotakis asked Biden to “use his influence” for the start of the Cyprus talks.

Greek media especially remarked that Biden applauded the Greek PM after Mitsotakis said, “Nobody would accept a solution based on two separate states.”

After his meeting with Biden, Mitsotakis addressed the U.S. Congress and asked the Congressmen not to allow the sale of F-16s to Turkey.

Following several applauses to his speech, the Greek PM joked, “I am not applauded this much in the Greek parliament.”

“The wind is nearby Greece in the Congress,” Greek officials commented.

NATO, Putin,

TURKEY Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  2. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  3. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  4. Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

    Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application

Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit
North Korea hails recovery as WHO worries over missing data

North Korea hails recovery as WHO worries over missing data
Kiev seeks evacuation of Azovstal fighters, first war crimes trial begins

Kiev seeks evacuation of Azovstal fighters, first war crimes trial begins
Musk says no Twitter deal without clarity on spam accounts

Musk says no Twitter deal without clarity on spam accounts
Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral

Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral
WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.