Greek Cypriot court upholds Hezbollah suspect’s US extradition

LEFKOŞA- Agence France Presse

Greek Cyprus’ supreme court on May 29 upheld an order to extradite a suspected Hezbollah member to the U.S. on money laundering charges, official media said.

A five-judge bench unanimously dismissed an appeal against a decision by a lower court in September 2019 to extradite the man, identified only by his surname Diab, the Greek Cyprus News Agency said.

The suspect is wanted by authorities in Florida for alleged money laundering crimes.

According to the extradition papers, the charges related to money laundering in excess of $100,000 (90,000 euros), conspiracy to money launder, the transfer of unlicensed money and illegal use of wireless communication.

The court said the suspect, as a member of Hezbollah- a powerful Shiite movement in Lebanon, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization- conspired with individuals in 2014 to launder drug money.

Diab was arrested at Larnaca airport in Greek Cyprus when he arrived from Lebanon in March 2019.

Police apprehended him when they found there was a U.S.-issued warrant for his arrest.

The supreme court ruled he will remain in detention until his extradition can be arranged by the justice ministry.