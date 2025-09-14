Greece replaces ‘irregular’ with ‘illegal’ in migration documents

ATHENS

Greece’s migration ministry has issued a circular replacing the term “irregular migration” with “illegal migration” in all official documents, ministry sources have informed Greek media.

The change order by Migration and Asylum Minister Thanos Plevris aims to align with the new legal framework that differentiates between lawful and unlawful residence in the country, according to the sources.

The circular further instructs authorities to inform all asylum seekers in reception centers that if their applications are rejected, they could face administrative detention for up to 24 months and a prison sentence ranging from two to five years.

“The only way to avoid serving the sentence is voluntary return to their country of origin,” ministry sources said, adding that the circular aims to provide a clear outline of the measures stipulated under the new legislation.

Over the past decade, Greece has received a significant influx of migrants from both the Middle East and North Africa.

Signaling a tougher stance on migration, in July Greece suspended asylum processing for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa for a period of three months.

Greece’s Crete Island has recently seen a surge in boat arrivals despite harsher detention policy.

The government remains at odds with regional authorities on Crete over a plan to build a permanent transit facility on the island. It is preparing draft legislation that would mandate imprisonment for people whose asylum claims are denied and require ankle monitors during a 30-day compliance period before deportation.