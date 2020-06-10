Greece, Italy sign maritime zone accord

ATHENS-Anadolu Agency

Greece and Italy on June 9 signed an accord on maritime boundaries to establish an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries.

The agreement was signed during Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio’s visit to the Greek capital Athens.

The new agreement is an extension of the agreement signed between the two countries in 1977, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said, adding the rights in the EEZ areas were determined by the new agreement.

“This is an important development, a historic day," said Dendias, adding the rights of Greek fishermen are guaranteed with the agreement.

Maio, for his part, said they have also discussed normalization process amid a slowdown in COVID-19 spread with his Greek counterpart.

Greece assured to open borders for visitors from Italy until the end of June, the top Italian diplomat added.