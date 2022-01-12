Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

  • January 12 2022 07:00:00

Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

ATHENS
Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

It’s only the size of a shoebox, carved with the broken-off foot of an ancient Greek goddess. But Greece hopes the 2,500-year-old marble fragment, which arrived on Jan. 10 on loan from an Italian museum, may help resolve one of the world’s thorniest cultural heritage disputes and lead to the reunification in Athens of all surviving Parthenon Sculptures, many of which are in the British Museum.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Sicilian museum’s gesture “opens the way, I believe, for other museums to be able to move in a similar direction.”
“Most importantly, of course, the British Museum, which must now realize that it’s time for the Parthenon marbles... to finally return here, to their natural home,” he added, voicing gratitude to Italy for the loan.
The fragment was part of a 160-meter-long (520-foot) frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom. Much was lost in a 17th-century bombardment, and about half the remaining works were removed in the early 19th century by a British diplomat, Lord Elgin. They ended up in the British Museum, which has repeatedly rebuffed Greek demands for their return.
Officially, Sicily’s A. Salinas Archaeological Museum is only lending the foot of Artemis, goddess of the hunt, to Greece for a maximum of eight years. But the ultimate aim, Italian and Greek officials say, is its “indefinite return” to Athens. In exchange, Greece will loan significant antiquities to Italy.

“The solution we found proves that, where there is will among museums and the cultural authorities of two countries, there can be a mutually acceptable solution,” Mitsotakis said during a ceremony at the Acropolis Museum, where Greece’s surviving sections of the frieze are inset among casts of those in London.
Artemis’ foot will snuggle in like a missing jigsaw piece between two original fragments and a copy of a larger section now in London.

Successive Greek governments have lobbied for the return of the British Museum’s share of the works, which include statues from the Parthenon’s pediments, the all-marble building’s gables.
The British Museum rejects that stance and despite indications that public opinion in the U.K. favors the Greek, demand has shown no intention of permanently returning the works.
Mitsotakis raised the matter again in a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London in November. He said he was “encouraged” by Johnson saying the British government wouldn’t oppose a potential deal on the sculptures’ return should the British Museum and Greece reach one.
The Italian fragment, which measures 31 by 35 centimeters (12 by 14 inches), was acquired under unknown circumstances by 19th-century British consul in Sicily Robert Fagan, and his widow sold it to the Sicilian museum’s precursor.

Acropolis Museum director Dimitris Pantermalis said the marble foot may have been dislodged from its place in 1687, when a mortar fired by besieging Venetian forces hit the Parthenon. But, he said, it was in better condition than other surviving frieze fragments.
“In all other cases, the surface is slightly scratched,” he said. “Here it has the freshness of the original, and that makes us proud.”
The Parthenon was built between 447-432 B.C. and is considered the crowning work of classical architecture. Despite being successively used as a church and a mosque, it survived virtually intact until the Venetian siege.
The frieze depicted a procession in honor of Athena. Some small bits of it and other Parthenon sculptures are in other European museums.

UK,

ARTS & LIFE Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish footballer dies in car accident

    Turkish footballer dies in car accident

  2. 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

    6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  3. Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

    Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

  4. Turkish FM emphasizes Turkey’s support to Kazakhstan

    Turkish FM emphasizes Turkey’s support to Kazakhstan

  5. Turkey top holiday destination for Germans

    Turkey top holiday destination for Germans
Recommended
Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage

Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage
Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain

Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain
Ancient ampulla found in the ancient city of Dara

Ancient ampulla found in the ancient city of Dara
Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin
Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros

Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros
Golden Globe carry on, without stars or a telecast

Golden Globe carry on, without stars or a telecast
WORLD China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
ECONOMY Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

The total volume of acquisition and mergers in the Turkish energy sector reached $2.8 billion in 2021, up 155 percent year on year, according to a report released by PwC Turkey yesterday.
SPORTS High school student eyes F4 race in France

High school student eyes F4 race in France

A 15-year-old high school student, who won a racing championship the same year he first started driving a karting car, has obtained the right to qualify in a Formula 4 race in France this year.