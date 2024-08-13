Greece battles deadly wildfire for third day

Greece battles deadly wildfire for third day

ATHENS
Greece battles deadly wildfire for third day

Greek emergency services battled a massive wildfire threatening Athens for a third day on Tuesday as two firefighting planes and a helicopter sent by Türkiye joined efforts to fight the blazes.

The body of a Moldovan woman was found in a burned-out factory and at least 66 people have been treated for injuries since the fire broke out on Aug. 11, authorities said. Five firefighters have been hurt.

Fueled by strong winds, the wildfire raced across parched landscape northeast of the capital, destroying dozens of houses, cars and businesses in the 10,000 hectares of land it has devastated.

The Greek government appealed for assistance from other European nations. France, Italy, Czech Republic, Romania and Serbia, along with Türkiye, were sending hundreds of firefighters along with helicopters, fire engines and water tankers.

The fire has badly hit the suburbs of Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.

Halandri Mayor Simos Roussos told ERT state television that he had seen nearly a dozen homes destroyed by fire in his town. Numerous businesses, used car and coal yards and paint warehouses were also affected, he said.

"The fire traveled 50 kilometers and changed direction 10 times," Roussos said.

In nearby Penteli, a helicopter waterbombed huge balls of flame coming from a warehouse containing wood and what is believed to be propane tanks. Locals fled loud explosions, which sent items flying.

The Labor Ministry banned outdoor working in areas hit by the fires because so many burned factories contained toxic chemicals.

With much of the capital covered by acrid smoke for two straight days, scientists reported an alarming rise in hazardous airborne particles, particularly from Aug. 11 night to Aug. 12 night.

Hundreds of firefighters, backed by around 200 fire engines and 12 water-bombing aircraft battled the blaze that started in Varnavas, some 35 kilometers from Athens.

Greece's National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius were expected on Tuesday, with winds of up to 39 kilometers per hour.

Greece's conservative government came under attack from the press over the fire.

"Enough is enough," thundered the front page of Greece's top-selling centrist daily Ta Nea. The liberal Kathimerini said the "out of control" inferno "had left huge destruction [and] unanswered questions."

"Evacuate Maximou," said the left-wing Efsyn daily, referring to the building housing the prime minister's office.

The blaze scaled Mount Pentelikon, also known as Mount Pentelicus, that overlooks the capital and bore down on suburbs that are home to tens of thousands of residents.

Dozens of evacuation orders were issued and many thousands fled.

wildifires,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  2. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  3. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  4. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

  5. Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

    Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter
Recommended
Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Truce talks in limbo as Israel pounds Gaza

Truce talks in limbo as Israel pounds Gaza

France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif

France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif
Taliban celebrate 3 years since Afghanistan takeover with military show

Taliban celebrate 3 years since Afghanistan takeover with military show
Firefighters calm deadly Athens inferno

Firefighters calm deadly Athens inferno
UNSC denounces Israeli strike on Gaza school, blames US for weapons supply

UNSC denounces Israeli strike on Gaza school, blames US for weapons supply
Türkiye, US, EU condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye, US, EU condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿