Gov’t scrutinizing secondhand car sales

Gov’t scrutinizing secondhand car sales

ANKARA
Gov’t scrutinizing secondhand car sales

Authorities have announced a raft of regulations aims at bringing exorbitant prices in the secondhand car market under control.

The price of secondhand cars put up for sale online should not exceed that of new cars, said Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

“This issue has been discussed with all online platforms. The impact of this measure on prices should be felt soon, probably in July or August,” Bolat said.

Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry announced several actions designed to fight what it calls stockpiling and exorbitant prices in the car market.

As part of those measures, the regulation, dubbed “6 month-6,000 kilometers,” has been extended until Jan. 1, 2024.

According to the regulation, which was introduced in July last year, businesses which engage in car trading should keep the new vehicles they bought for at least 6 months or until the vehicles cover 6,000 kilometers before selling them.

Under the new measures the ministry announced this week, the “6 month-6,000 kilometers,” rule will also apply to individuals.

The ministry said it will regularly inspect all car sales by individuals and share information regarding transactions with the Finance Ministry to make sure that tax is collected from car sales.

Experts from the auto industry link the recent surge in demand for vehicles to consumers’ behavior in the face of elevated inflation. They say people view cars as an investment which they can make financial gains by buying and selling them.

The year-on-year combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles soared more than 60 percent in the months of February, March and April, while vehicle sales rose 71 percent in May from a year ago.

In the first five months of 2023, total vehicle sales increased 60.5 percent year-on-year to 445,000, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

second hand,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

    Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

  2. Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

    Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

  3. Business circles welcome rate hike decision

    Business circles welcome rate hike decision

  4. Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

    Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

  5. All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

    All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Recommended
Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May
Business circles welcome rate hike decision

Business circles welcome rate hike decision
Thefts from UK convenience stores surge to record level

Thefts from UK convenience stores surge to record level
HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant

HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant
Australia gives Twitter 28 days to clean up toxicity and hate

Australia gives Twitter 28 days to clean up 'toxicity and hate'
Lowest-paid civil servant to receive 22,000 Turkish Liras

Lowest-paid civil servant to receive 22,000 Turkish Liras
WORLD Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

"My whole life was in this house. Now I have nothing," said Tetiana Pivneva, after returning to her flooded home in the Ukraine city of Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of a dam.
ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from 3.4 percent in April, government data showed on June 23.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.