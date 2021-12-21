Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  • December 21 2021 16:16:53

Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

ANKARA
Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

A new instrument designed to protect people’s Turkish Lira savings kept in banks against volatilities in the exchange rate have become operational, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan heralded the new financial mechanism, which would encourage people to hold lira savings rather than foreign currencies, on Dec. 20 following a cabinet meeting.

The lira gained ground against the major currencies overnight in the wake of Erdoğan’s announcement.

“This product is offered only to real persons and applies to three-month, six-month, nine-month and 12-month savings accounts and all banks can join the new system,” the ministry said in a statement on Dec. 21.

Under the new mechanism, which the ministry dubbed ‘Foreign Currency-protected Turkish Lira Deposit Account,’ the interest rates on deposits and the exchange rates at the opening and the maturity date of the deposit accounts will be compared, and the deposit holders will be remunerated from whichever is higher, the ministry explained, adding that no withholding tax would be levied.

Work is also underway to include the participation banks in the new mechanism, the statement said.

“We are continuing on our path with even greater determination with the economic manifesto our president has unveiled. Nobody should have any doubts: The Turkish economy will be the winner of the economic model which is focused on investment, production, employment and exports,” Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati tweeted on Dec. 21.

Turkey, Liras, Government,

TURKEY Erdoğan pledges to focus on culture, arts

Erdoğan pledges to focus on culture, arts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

    CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections
Recommended
Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears
Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops

Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops
MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t

MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t
California unemployment rate below 7 percent

California unemployment rate below 7 percent
TÜSİAD calls for ‘rule-based’ policies

TÜSİAD calls for ‘rule-based’ policies
Gov’t to support first car battery factory

Gov’t to support first car battery factory
WORLD Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned on Dec. 21 that Russia was prepared to take "military-technical measures" in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

ECONOMY Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

A new instrument designed to protect people’s Turkish Lira savings kept in banks against volatilities in the exchange rate have become operational, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.