Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

  • April 26 2021 10:06:00

Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

Nuray Babacan - ANKARA
Gov’t mulls legislation to freeze rental payments

The government is working on a draft law to freeze rent payments of businesses if their operations are halted due to pandemic-related restrictions.

“Rental contracts are based on commercial activity. We have received some suggestions to stop rental payments for a period in which that activity is suspended. The code of obligations could be amended,” a senior member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) told daily Hürriyet.

Pandemic, state of war, terrorist attacks, and state of emergency could be included in the code of obligations as force majeure to suspend rental payments, the AKP official added.

Another option is to reduce rental payment amounts significantly instead of suspending them.

Currently, a shopkeeper has to go to a court to demand the suspension of rental payments due to closures imposed by public authorities. But that process can take several months.

On April 2, Turkey reinforced weekend curfews starting in accordance with the risk situation of provinces amid surging coronavirus cases and fatalities. Restaurants, patisserie, and dessert shops can only offer take-away service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and online order companies can deliver orders from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers, and dried nuts and fruits sellers remain open between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they are able to do deliveries.

COVID-19, Housing, real estate,

TURKEY Russias Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Turkey

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine production to start in Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey to respond in time to Biden’s remarks: Presidential spokesperson

  2. Flag carrier Turkish Airlines takes summit in Europe

    Flag carrier Turkish Airlines takes summit in Europe

  3. Curbs help reduce coronavirus infections, say experts

    Curbs help reduce coronavirus infections, say experts

  4. Turkey, US seem not to derail ties totally despite ‘genocide’ crisis

    Turkey, US seem not to derail ties totally despite ‘genocide’ crisis

  5. HDP’s statement on ‘genocide’ sparks reactions

    HDP’s statement on ‘genocide’ sparks reactions
Recommended
Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April
Turkeys sectoral confidence slips in April

Turkey's sectoral confidence slips in April

Turkish business leaders blast Biden statement on 1915

Turkish business leaders blast Biden statement on 1915
Flag carrier Turkish Airlines takes summit in Europe

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines takes summit in Europe
Turkey nabs 68 suspects in cryptocurrency probe

Turkey nabs 68 suspects in cryptocurrency probe
Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin
WORLD Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on April 25  night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes.
ECONOMY Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish industrial capacity usage up in April

Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased on a monthly basis in April, the nation's Central Bank said on April 26.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.