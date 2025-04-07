Govt accuses CHP leader of undermining democratic mandate

ANKARA
Turkish government pushed back strongly against criticism from the Republic People’s Party (CHP) Leader Özgür Özel, who described President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s rule as undemocratic on Sunday, prompting ruling party officials to accuse the CHP of undermining national will and fueling political tensions.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik rejected Özel’s claims, accusing the CHP of aligning with anti-democratic tendencies in the country’s political past. He argued that the opposition was attempting to cast doubt on Türkiye’s electoral legitimacy and judicial independence. "These statements show a disregard for the nation’s will," Çelik said.

"In Türkiye’s political history, the CHP has always been the political supporter of junta regimes," he added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a scathing response, telling Özel to "know your place," and highlighting Erdoğan’s long-standing resistance to "shadowy coup plotters."

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç described Özel’s remarks as an effort to deflect from ongoing legal proceedings involving opposition-linked figures. He reiterated that Erdoğan’s leadership represents a key defense against any attempts to destabilize the democratic order, particularly in light of Türkiye’s past experiences with military interventions.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also pushed back, saying that targeting a democratically elected president equates to ignoring the will of millions of voters. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized Özel’s rhetoric as inflammatory, accusing him of appealing to international actors instead of engaging responsibly in domestic politics.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and several other cabinet members defended the government’s record on democratic governance, while suggesting that the CHP continues to reflect outdated political attitudes from previous eras of military influence.

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report
