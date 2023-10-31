Government vows to reduce inflation

Government vows to reduce inflation

ANKARA
Government vows to reduce inflation

Monetary and fiscal policies will be used in the fight against inflation, according to the statement released after the Economy Coordination Board (ECB) meeting.

The board, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, convened on Oct. 30.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır, Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan and other high-level officials attended the board meeting held at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

“We will continue our fight against inflation by using monetary and fiscal policies effectively in the coming period," the statement said.
The Central Bank lifted the key interest rate for a fifth month in a row in October in an effort to curb inflation.

The bank on Oct. 26 hiked its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, by another 500 basis points from 30 percent to 35 percent. The bank has raised the policy rate by a cumulative 2,650 basis points since June.

Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved, according to the bank.

“Also, while healing the wounds of the [February] earthquakes, we aim to make our country more resistant to all risks, especially earthquakes,” said the statement released after the ECB meeting.

The government targets to increase social welfare through sustainable growth based on exports, it added.

According to the statement, the board also discussed the Central Bank’s Investment Committed Advance Loans (YTAK) for investments, which will boost export potential with high-added value and ensure sustainable improvement in the current account balance.

The details regarding the implementation of YTAK will be shared with the public after relevant institutions finalize their work on the scheme, the statement added.

Monetary and fiscal policies will be used in the fight against inflation, according to the statement released after the Economy Coordination Board (ECB) meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

    Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

  2. Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

    Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

  3. Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

    Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

  4. 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

    3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

  5. Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead

    Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead
Recommended
Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses
Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year high

Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year high
Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to oil price spike: World Bank

Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to oil price spike: World Bank
Confidence in economy increases for second month

Confidence in economy increases for second month
Ford to introduce new models to local market

Ford to introduce new models to local market
Global lockdowns minimize COVID costs, study finds

Global lockdowns minimize COVID costs, study finds
WORLD 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on Chinas space station

3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday morning after six months aboard China’s orbiting space station.
ECONOMY Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying yesterday it could take years until negotiations resume.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.