Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

  • November 09 2021 14:59:00

Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

ANKARA
Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

The Turkish government has decided to remove two fees from consumers’ electricity bills that will help millions of households spend less on power annually.

Two fixed payments, one is the TRT (state-run broadcaster) share and the other Energy Fund, will be eliminated from the bills, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Nov. 8, following a cabinet meeting.

The government move means effectively some 2.7 percent reduction in electricity bill.  Consumers presently pay 2 percent levy for the TRT and another 0.7 percent for the Energy Fund.

With those fixed payments removed, households’ spending on electricity bill are expected to decline by around 930 million Turkish Liras (some $96 million), according to Anadolu Agency.

The country’s electricity consumption amounted to 241 billion kilowatt-hours over the past year of which around 71 billion were used by households, but the largest consumer was the industry sector at 107.5 billion kilowatt-hours. Households pay around 0.47 liras per kilowatt-hour.

According to a report by the Court of Accounts, around 1.3 billion liras were transferred to the Energy Ministry through the Energy Fund, while the TRT received another 1.2 billion liras from the fees collected from electricity bills.

Turkey, Economy,

ECONOMY Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  2. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  3. Those who were silent on Karabakh occupation responsible for tragedies: Erdoğan

    Those who were silent on Karabakh occupation responsible for tragedies: Erdoğan

  4. Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more

    Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more

  5. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills
Recommended
Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan
Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement

Ankara, Dushanbe in preparations for environmental cooperation agreement
Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry
Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line
Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios
EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing
WORLD Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Security researchers disclosed on Nov. 8 that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

ECONOMY Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that preparations for the second and third nuclear power plants of Turkey would begin after the Akkuyu Power Plant in the country’s south is completed.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.