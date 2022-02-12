Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

  • February 12 2022 07:00:00

Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

ANKARA
Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 11 that the Turkish government is determined to draw up broad measures soon that will provide relief to families and businesses amid soaring utility bills.

“Some 50 Turkish Liras of a 100-lira electricity bill, and 75 liras of every 100-lira natural gas bills are absorbed by the government,” he said after a meeting with representatives of 21 private power-distribution companies in Ankara.
“Additionally, we want the energy sector [companies] to make contributions in this period,” he added.

The government provided nearly 5,000 liras on average to more than 20,000 households in energy subsidies last year, Dönmez said.

He added that the government is considering proposals from small businesses and non-governmental organizations to lower energy bills.

Bendevi Palandoken, head of the Turkey Tradesmen and Artisans Confederation, warned that many businesses will shut down unless the price hikes are withdrawn and special tariffs are set to help small businesses.
“I think there will be some retreat from the price hikes,” said economist Özlem Derici Şengül, founder of the Istanbul-based Spinn Consultancy.

Authorities then raised electricity tariffs on Jan. 1, spiking prices by 50 percent for many people and as much as 127 percent for businesses and high-consumption households.

Under the newly introduced tariffs, consumption up to 150 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a month would cost 1.37 Turkish Liras per kWh, and consumption above this limit would cost 2.06 liras, corresponding to 50 percent and 127 percent increases in electricity prices. Amid mounting public criticism, the lower limit was lifted to 210 kWh.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  3. Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

    Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

  4. AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

    AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

  5. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent
Recommended
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns

Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Twitter sticks with ambitious targets despite earnings miss

Twitter sticks with ambitious targets despite earnings miss
Industrial output jumps 14.4 percent in December

Industrial output jumps 14.4 percent in December
Current account gap at $14.9 bln in 2021

Current account gap at $14.9 bln in 2021
TotalEnergies returns to profit after COVID crisis

TotalEnergies returns to profit after COVID crisis
US launches scheme to build electric car charging stations

US launches scheme to build electric car charging stations
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 11 that the Turkish government is determined to draw up broad measures soon that will provide relief to families and businesses amid soaring utility bills.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.