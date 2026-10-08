Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

ANKARA
Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

(AA Photo)

Turkish government domestic borrowing securities (DİBS) delivered the highest monthly real return in September, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 8.

TÜİK said DİBS generated a monthly real return of 1.4 percent when adjusted for the consumer price index (CPI), making it the best-performing investment instrument in September.

Gross deposit interest rates provided a real return of 1.19 percent on a CPI-adjusted basis, while the U.S. dollar, euro, gold bullion and the BIST 100 index posted real losses of 0.22 percent, 0.89 percent, 2.02 percent and 5.79 percent, respectively.

In the three months to September, gross deposit interest rates recorded the highest real return among investment instruments at 4.11 percent when adjusted for CPI. Over the same period, the BIST 100 index was the worst-performing asset, posting a real loss of 9.29 percent.

Over a six-month horizon, gross deposit interest rates again delivered the strongest CPI-adjusted real return at 3.15 percent, while gold bullion generated the largest loss at 15.73 percent.

On an annual basis, gold bullion provided the highest real return, rising 5.3 percent when adjusted for CPI.

During the same period, DİBS returned 3.93 percent in real terms, while gross deposit interest rates yielded a 0.32 percent real gain. The BIST 100 index, the U.S. dollar and the euro posted losses of 4.56 percent, 9.26 percent and 10.97 percent, respectively.

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