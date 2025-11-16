Google announces $40 billion Texas investment to expand AI

NEW YORK
Google has announced a major $40 billion investment in Texas through 2027 to build new cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, marking the latest in a series of massive technology investments in the U.S. state.

The investment will fund new data center campuses in northern Texas, adding to Google's presence in the Lone Star State that spans more than 15 years, the company said.

"Our latest investment in Texas is designed to not only support Texas' workforce and infrastructure, but to ensure the U.S. retains the technical backbone to lead the world in AI," Google said in a blog post.

Google's announcement continues a trend of major technology companies making substantial investments in Texas.

The state's deregulated energy market and access to renewable energy sources have made it particularly attractive for data center development, even as energy demands of these facilities have raised concerns about grid stability, particularly following 2021 winter storms that caused widespread outages.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has made one of the most ambitious commitments through its $500 billion "Stargate" project, with its flagship data center campus in Abilene, Texas.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has invested billions in data centers in Fort Worth, while Tesla relocated its headquarters to Austin in 2021 and built a major manufacturing facility there.

Oracle also moved its headquarters to Austin, and Samsung announced a $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas.

 

