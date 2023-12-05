Gold jumps to record on rate cut bets but equities struggle

LONDON

Gold hit a fresh record yesterday on growing optimism the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the new year, with traders shrugging off boss Jerome Powell's attempts to temper expectations.

Bets on an easing of monetary policy were ramped up when Powell said on Dec. 1 that it was "well into restrictive territory" after more than a year of hikes that has put borrowing costs at a two-decade high.

Stocks have rallied and the dollar has fallen in recent weeks as a string of data has pointed to a softening of the labor market and a slowdown in economic activity, while inflation continues to drop towards the bank's two percent target.

Bullion jumped to as high as $2,135 at one point yesterday as traders, having risen in recent weeks on safe-haven buying as the Israel-Hamas war started.

It has been given extra strength as a string of data points to a slowdown in inflation that has led to speculation the Fed can slash rates.

Bets on a drop in rates have weighed on the dollar, which has in turn made gold cheaper for international buyers.

Bloomberg reported that traders saw a 60 percent chance of such a move in March, while they have fully priced one in May.

"Markets are piling in on the rate cut bets," Kyle Rodda, of Capital.com, said.

"Gold can run higher and will do at the earliest sign of a recession."

Bitcoin broke back above $40,000 for the first time since May last year, helped by hopes that firms including BlackRock will be given U.S. approval to sell the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Bloomberg said a batch of the products are thought to be given the go-ahead by the Securities & Exchange Commission by next month.