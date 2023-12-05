Gold jumps to record on rate cut bets but equities struggle

Gold jumps to record on rate cut bets but equities struggle

LONDON
Gold jumps to record on rate cut bets but equities struggle

Gold hit a fresh record yesterday on growing optimism the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the new year, with traders shrugging off boss Jerome Powell's attempts to temper expectations.

Bets on an easing of monetary policy were ramped up when Powell said on Dec. 1 that it was "well into restrictive territory" after more than a year of hikes that has put borrowing costs at a two-decade high.

Stocks have rallied and the dollar has fallen in recent weeks as a string of data has pointed to a softening of the labor market and a slowdown in economic activity, while inflation continues to drop towards the bank's two percent target.

Bullion jumped to as high as $2,135 at one point yesterday as traders, having risen in recent weeks on safe-haven buying as the Israel-Hamas war started.

It has been given extra strength as a string of data points to a slowdown in inflation that has led to speculation the Fed can slash rates.

Bets on a drop in rates have weighed on the dollar, which has in turn made gold cheaper for international buyers.

Bloomberg reported that traders saw a 60 percent chance of such a move in March, while they have fully priced one in May.

"Markets are piling in on the rate cut bets," Kyle Rodda, of Capital.com, said.

"Gold can run higher and will do at the earliest sign of a recession."

Bitcoin broke back above $40,000 for the first time since May last year, helped by hopes that firms including BlackRock will be given U.S. approval to sell the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Bloomberg said a batch of the products are thought to be given the go-ahead by the Securities & Exchange Commission by next month.

equities,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

    Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

  2. Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

    Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

  3. Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

    Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

  4. Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

    Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

  5. İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

    İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Recommended
Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

Auto sales rise 40 percent in November
Türkiye aims to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion: Minister

Türkiye aims to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion: Minister
4 Turkish firms among top 100 arms companies

4 Turkish firms among top 100 arms companies
Regional tourism a casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict

Regional tourism a casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict
Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months
WORLD Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The Colombian government and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) started a fifth round of peace talks in Mexico City, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
ECONOMY Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate quickened from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.