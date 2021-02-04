Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

  • February 04 2021 07:00:00

Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

BİLECİK
Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Turkey discovered 1.92 million ounces of gold reserves in the country’s northwestern province of Bilecik, the  Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 3. 

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party’s provincial congress in Bilecik, Dönmez said the new reserves are forecast to produce 6-7 tons of gold per year, while offering employment to 800 people.

Over the past 18 years, investments of nearly 4 billion Turkish Liras ($560 million) were realized in the
Bilecik province with 392 million liras (around $55 million) invested in the first half of 2020 alone, he said.
Turkey’s gold production in 2020 reached the highest level in the history of the country at 42 tons, contributing $2.4 billion to the economy.

Nonetheless, the country’s gold imports showed a year-on-year 123 percent increase to $25.2 billion in 2020.
Turkey has invested $6 billion in the gold sector, currently employing 13,200.

Turkey aims to increase its domestic gold production to 100 tons a year in the next five years, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

    Turkey becomes dominant force in eastern Mediterranean, says ex-Chancellor

  2. Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

    Boğaziçi rector says he will not resign

  3. President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

    President Erdoğan invites everyone to contribute to new constitution

  4. Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

    Turkey to reopen Mount Ağrı to climbers

  5. Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases

    Health minister warns of increase in new coronavirus variant cases
Recommended
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 14.97% in January

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 14.97% in January
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Turkish Central Bank submits open letter to government

Turkish Central Bank submits open letter to government
Turkish civilian airlines operate fleet of 554 aircraft

Turkish civilian airlines operate fleet of 554 aircraft
Turkeys exports hit highest January figure so far

Turkey's exports hit highest January figure so far
Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus

Turkish carmaker Karsan rolls out Turkey’s first electric driverless bus
WORLD Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

International experts on Feb. 3 inspected a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that some U.S. officials had suggested was the source of the coronavirus, as plans were firmed up to distribute vaccines to poorer nations.
ECONOMY Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Gold discovery in Bilecik to create 800 new jobs

Turkey discovered 1.92 million ounces of gold reserves in the country’s northwestern province of Bilecik, the  Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Feb. 2. 