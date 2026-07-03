Göbeklitepe marks eighth UNESCO anniversary

ŞANLIURFA

Göbeklitepe, widely regarded as the world’s oldest known sanctuary and often described as the “zero point of history,” has welcomed 4,409,590 visitors since it was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 1, 2018.

Located around 18 kilometers from the center of the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, near the rural neighborhood of Örencik, the archaeological site was first identified during a surface survey in 1963. Its significance became clearer in 1986 when a local farmer uncovered a statue while plowing his field.

Excavations, launched in 1995 with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, revealed monumental T-shaped limestone pillars dating back to the Neolithic period. Standing between 3 and 6 meters tall and weighing up to 60 tons, the pillars are decorated with carvings of wild animals.

The site’s international profile continued to grow after it was added to UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List in 2011 before receiving full World Heritage status at the 42nd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Bahrain on July 1, 2018.

Its popularity increased further after 2019 was declared the “Year of Göbeklitepe.”

Although visitor numbers temporarily declined during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as after devastating earthquakes and floods, the site has hosted more than 4.4 million visitors over the past eight years.

‘A great opportunity for Türkiye’

Şanlıurfa Tourism Development Association head Mehmet Kamil Türkmen described Göbeklitepe as a major asset for both the province and the country.

“Göbeklitepe is a great opportunity for Şanlıurfa and, in fact, for Türkiye,” Türkmen said.

He noted that archaeological excavations carried out at 12 locations under the Taş Tepeler Project have significantly strengthened the region’s appeal as a global archaeological destination.

“So far, nearly 4.5 million people have visited the site. Despite heavy rainfall, more than 320,000 visitors came during the first six months of 2026. This shows we are on track to reach our target of one million visitors by the end of the year, as the tourism season is only just beginning,” he said.

Türkmen also emphasized the importance of UNESCO recognition in attracting international tourists.

“When a place has a UNESCO-listed monument, foreign tourists see it as a destination that must be visited. Şanlıurfa holds a very important position in this regard. The province has one UNESCO World Heritage Site and two candidates, including Balıklıgöl and Harran. We also expect Karahantepe to be added to the permanent list in the coming years. We must continue supporting the UNESCO process while addressing any infrastructure shortcomings,” he said.