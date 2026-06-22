Go Türkiye’s new miniseries ‘Turquoise Summer’ premieres

ISTANBUL

“Turquoise Summer,” the latest installment in Go Türkiye’s miniseries collection promoting the country’s

tourism assets through story-driven content, has been released, according to a statement by the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Centered on the natural beauty of Bodrum and Göcek, the miniseries brings the region’s bays, sea and lifestyle to the screen through a cinematic narrative built around a romantic story.

The production stars Fahriye Evcen and Murat Yıldırım, alongside Sedef Avcı, Aslıhan Karalar and Yılmaz Bayraktar. The series is directed by Semih Bağcı and written by Kemal Hamamcıoğlu.

Miniseries released by Go Türkiye on international digital platforms have so far generated 7.69 billion ad impressions and 4.4 billion views. Promotional content produced as part of the miniseries projects has reached 1.65 billion impressions and 422 million views, while episode-based content has recorded 6.05 billion impressions and 4 billion views.

Previous productions include “An Istanbul Story,” which generated 2.53 billion ad impressions and 1.56 billion views, “Hidden Lover,” with 1.57 billion ad impressions and 977 million views and “Cappadocia Fairytale,” which reached 355 million ad impressions and 298 million views.