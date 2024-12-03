Global drought carries $300 bln annual cost: UN

Global drought carries $300 bln annual cost: UN

RIYADH
Global drought carries $300 bln annual cost: UN

Drought costs the world more than $300 billion each year, the United Nations warned on Tuesday in a report published on the second day of international talks on desertification in Saudi Arabia.

Fueled by "human destruction of the environment," drought is projected to affect 75 percent of the world's population by 2050, the report cautioned.

It said the crisis has already exceeded $307 billion in costs annually around the globe.

The warning coincides with a 12-day meeting in Riyadh for the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), seeking to protect and restore land and respond to drought amid ongoing climate change.

The U.N. urged investment in "nature-based solutions" such as "reforestation, grazing management, and the management, restoration and conservation of watersheds" to cut the price of desiccation and benefit the environment.

Marked by devastating droughts in Ecuador, Brazil, Namibia, Malawi and nations bordering the Mediterranean, which sparked fires and produced water and food shortages, 2024 is on course to be the hottest year since records began.

"The economic cost of drought extends beyond immediate agricultural losses. It affects entire supply chains, reduces GDP, impacts livelihoods, and leads to hunger, unemployment, migration, and long-term human security challenges," Kaveh Madani, a co-author of the U.N. report, said.

"Managing our land and water resources in a sustainable way is essential to stimulate economic growth and strengthen the resilience of communities trapped in cycles of drought," Andrea Meza Murillo, a senior UNCCD official, said.

"As talks for a landmark COP decision on drought are underway, the report calls on world leaders to recognize the outsized, and preventable, costs of drought, and to leverage proactive and nature-based solutions to secure human development within planetary boundaries," she added.

global warming,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

    Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

  2. South Korean president declares martial law

    South Korean president declares martial law

  3. Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

    Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

  4. Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

    Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

  5. CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

    CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
Recommended
South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law
Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon
Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms

Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms
Irans president criticizes new hijab law

Iran's president criticizes new hijab law
Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza

Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza
Residents return as Syria’s Tel Rifaat freed from PKK/YPG after 8 years

Residents return as Syria’s Tel Rifaat freed from PKK/YPG after 8 years
Nearly 50,000 displaced in Syria in recent days: UN

Nearly 50,000 displaced in Syria in recent days: UN
WORLD South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, a move that the opposition rejected as "unconstitutional."

ECONOMY Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh with the Saudi Investment Ministry and National Housing Company.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿