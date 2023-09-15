Global debt stuck above pre-pandemic levels: IMF

Global debt stuck above pre-pandemic levels: IMF

WASHINGTON
Global debt stuck above pre-pandemic levels: IMF

The global debt burden remains well above its pre-pandemic levels despite declining as a proportion of economic output last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced. 

Total debt, which includes both public and private debt, stood at 238 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) last year, 9 percentage points higher than it was in 2019, the IMF said in a statement.

The IMF blamed the slow progress on high public debt, which is declining at a slower rate than private debt.

"Fiscal deficits kept public debt levels elevated, as many governments spent more to boost growth and respond to food and energy price spikes even as they ended pandemic-related fiscal support," the IMF said.

It called on governments to take "urgent steps" to reduce debt vulnerabilities through "vigilant monitoring" of private debt and the creation of "credible" fiscal frameworks to manage public debt sustainability.

Although debt levels surged during the pandemic, public and private has been growing for decades.

China is responsible for a large part of this increase, the IMF said, with its debt as a percentage of GDP rising sharply in recent years to reach a similar level to that of the United States.

Debt in low income countries has also been rising, creating "challenges and vulnerabilities" including a high risk of debt distress in more than half of low-income developing countries.

"Reducing debt burdens will create fiscal space and allow new investments, helping foster economic growth in coming years," the IMF said.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

    Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

  2. ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

    ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

  3. London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

    London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

  4. Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

    Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

  5. Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent

    Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent
Recommended
Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

Companies’ profits soared last year, show data
Gulf investors interested in Türkiye’s highways

Gulf investors interested in Türkiye’s highways
Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent

Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent
Developers complain about high costs

Developers complain about high costs
China slams EU over car subsidy probe

China slams EU over car subsidy probe
EBRD launches support for earthquake-hit SMEs

EBRD launches support for earthquake-hit SMEs
WORLD Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate. But there is little consensus on what regulation would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.

ECONOMY Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

The combined net profit of nearly 1 million enterprises in Türkiye leaped 423 percent in 2022 from 2021 to stand at 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($56 billion), according to a survey jointly carried out by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.